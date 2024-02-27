Spokesperson for Russian Deputy Prime Minister confirms plans; restriction should start on Friday (1st March)

Russia plans to ban the export of gasoline for 6 months, starting on Friday (1st March 2024). The information was confirmed by a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to the Russian news agency Tass.

According to the publication, the decision is necessary to compensate for the increase in demand during the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere (winter period in Brazil). Also, because of the work of farmers and scheduled shutdowns at refineries.

The restriction, according to Tasswill not apply to countries that are part of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two separatist regions of Georgia supported by Russia (South Ossetia and Abkhazia).

In September, Russia decided to cut 30% of its fuel exports. According to the Russian government, the limitation was intended to supply the domestic market in light of the maintenance shutdown of some refineries. The measure was suspended in October.