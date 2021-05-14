Moscow (Reuters)

The Russian Space Agency “Roskosmos” has chosen four actors to shoot the movie “The Challenge” in space for the first time in its history. The agency said that some of these representatives will be sent on board the “Soyuz MS-19” spacecraft on the 5th of next October to the International Space Station to photograph the first artwork in space .. After careful medical examinations, actress Julia Peresild (36 years old) was chosen. ), Actor and director Clem Shibenko (37 years) as the main crew .. And actress Alina Mordovina (33 years) with director of photography Alexei Dudin (40 years) in a reserve crew.