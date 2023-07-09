Two Russian officials said that Russian air defense systems shot down two missiles today, one of which flew over the Crimea peninsula and the other over the Rostov region in southern Russia on the border with Ukraine.

Sergei Aksyonov, the governor of Crimea, said that Russian air defense systems shot down a “cruise” missile near the city of Kerch.

Aksionov added, on the “Telegram” application, that the accident did not cause damage or injuries, without specifying the location of the missile launch.

Crimea hosts the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Local officials said that traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland, has returned after it appeared to have stopped, without disclosing the reason for this stop.

In turn, Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Russian Rostov region, said on “Telegram” that the air defense also shot down a Ukrainian missile targeting the region.

“There were no casualties. The wreckage partially damaged the roofs of several buildings,” Golubev wrote.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of launching attacks on targets inside Russia. Kyiv denies this.