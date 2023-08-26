Russian air defenses claimed to shoot down two Ukrainian drones this Saturday, August 26. One near the capital Moscow and one over the border region of Belgorod. In this region at least 6 people were injured by Ukrainian cluster bombs, according to the governor of the region. On the side of the war in kyiv, the Ukrainian authorities reported the deaths of at least two people in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian drone attacks continue on Russia, according to the authorities of that country. This Saturday, August 26, they said they had shot down at least two Ukrainian drones over their territory. One, intercepted near Moscow, and another in the Belgorod region.

“Moscow thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aerial drone against targets in Moscow. The unmanned aircraft was destroyed by anti-aircraft defense over the Istra district,” this was the way the Ministry of Russian defense ruled on the issue.

Consequently, the Russian capital temporarily closed the Sheremetevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, as indicated by state media.

In addition, in the Belgorod border region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that his air defenses had shot down a drone near the town of Kupino. No damage or casualties were reported in these attacks. However, he claimed that Ukrainian cluster munition attacks against the town of Ourazovo injured at least six people and left property damage to homes, shops, a social center and a sports facility.

One of the victims is in extremely serious condition, Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

kyiv has stepped up its border and drone strikes in recent weeks, especially those targeting Moscow.

At least two dead in Kharkiv

On the Ukrainian side, at least two people died and another was injured this Saturday by a Russian bombardment that hit a cafeteria in the town of Podoly (Kharkiv), according to the local governor, Oleh Synehubov.

The enemy hit a civilian object – a cafe in which local residents met during the day, Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Podoly was occupied at the beginning of the war, in February 2022, but was retaken by kyiv in a counteroffensive in September of the same year.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting has intensified as Russian forces push to gain ground. According to the Ukrainian army, the fighting is difficult, but kyiv is holding the line.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters