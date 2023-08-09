Russian forces struck down two combat drones directed towards Moscowsaid the mayor of the capital, which has recently been the target of several attacks of this style, on Wednesday.

“There was an attempt by two combat drones over the city. Both were shot down by air defense. One in the area Domodedovothe second in the area of ​​the motorway of minsk”, the capital of Belarus, said the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram, without naming the attacker.

Sobyanin stated that one of the planes fell in the Domodedovo area, in the south of the city, and the second in the area of ​​the highway of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, in the west.

“At this moment there is no information on casualties from the falling debris,” he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

This is at least the third attack on Moscow in a week, according to Russian authorities, that shot down Ukrainian drones on Sunday and Monday. The Russian capital had been largely untouched by the conflict in Ukraine until a series of attacks this year.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it had neutralized seven drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 km from Moscow. On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “war” was coming to Russia, “to their symbolic centers and their military bases.” Earlier this month, an office building in Moscow’s main business district suffered two drone strikes in a few days.

AFP