The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine fired nine missiles over the Belgorod region in western Russia, and that its air defense shot down all of them.

Belgorod, which lies on the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has been regularly subjected to attacks since the beginning of the current crisis in February 2022.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack on targets there by destroying nine missiles after they were launched from the “Uragan” or “Hurricane” multiple-launch missile system.

The targeting of cities and regions inside Russia, including the capital, Moscow, has intensified with missiles and drones since Ukraine launched its counterattack last June.