From: Victoria Krumbeck

Russian losses are mounting. However, some are self-inflicted. In just one day, Russia damaged its own village and a jet.

Crimea – Reports of “friendly fire” are becoming increasingly common in the Ukraine war. This refers to the unintentional shooting down of one's own armed forces. Estimates suggest that friendly fire accounts for a significant portion of Russia's losses. Once again, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet is said to have been shot down by Russian air defense. This is the second incident in just one day.

Russia shoots down its own fighter jet over Crimea

The shooting is said to have taken place on Tuesday (January 2) over the annexed Crimea, according to the news portal Newsweek citing the Telegram channel Crimean wind reported. Moscow's S-400 anti-aircraft system is said to have fired on the fighter jet near Krasnoperekopsk, a city in the northern part of the Black Sea peninsula. “Now the plane is losing altitude over the Sea of ​​Azov,” quoted Newsweek the Telegram channel.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down by its own forces over Crimea (archive image). © xaarrowsx(IMAGO

A “damaged Su-35” is said to have subsequently landed at a military airfield in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region. The report could not be independently verified, and the Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the case. The shooting down of this fighter aircraft is not an isolated incident. Only in October did Russian forces shoot down a Su-35 jet.

Russia bombs its own village – responsible for many losses

According to an analysis by Newsweek At the end of August 2023, Russian armed forces have been responsible for more than a fifth of Russia's losses of manned aircraft and helicopters since Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of aggression began. In addition, there was another self-inflicted accident in New Year's week, in which a Russian plane dropped a missile over the Russian village of Petropavlovka in Voronezh Oblast Kyiv Independent reported.

The incident also occurred on Tuesday and destroyed several houses and injured four people. Videos and photos on social media showed a huge crater in the ground caused by the explosion. Russia admitted this incident. The region's governor, Alexander Gusev, spoke loudly on Wednesday Kyiv Independent of an “emergency drop of ammunition”. The village is around 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. (vk)