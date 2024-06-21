Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Russia has once again lost a combat helicopter due to friendly fire. There are said to be various factors behind the loss.

Moscow – Several Russian Telegram channels have reported the shooting down of a Ka-29 helicopter in the Anapa region. Sources say the helicopter was lost due to Russian friendly fire. A possible cause is a new Ukrainian tactic that involves simultaneous attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and surface vessels (USVs), they say.

“She [die Ukrainer] have used a new tactic. Simultaneous attacks with USVs and UAVs. To repel the boat attack, aircraft must be launched, and to counter UAVs, air targets must be destroyed. But these actions do not work well together for us,” Russian sources explained, according to the portal Defensive Blog.

The Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system is said to be responsible for shooting down the attack helicopter. © Sergei Ilnitsky/dpa

Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system apparently responsible for the loss of the attack helicopter

In addition, the Russians announced that a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system shot down the attack helicopter. Ukrainian PravdaThis loss due to friendly fire illustrates the “challenges and confusion faced in complex, multi-faceted combat.”

The four-man crew of the attack helicopter are said to have died when it was shot down. Since the beginning of the war, Russian military attack helicopters and fighter jets have been frequently lost to friendly fire.

Lack of Russian coordination at the front causes further losses

There may be a growing lack of coordination among the Russian armed forces. Since the start of the offensive near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, not only have Russian attack helicopters been shot down. It also appears that more and more Russian bombs are landing on their own territory – instead of on Ukrainian defensive positions as hoped.

According to the US broadcaster CNN, the glide bombs are retrofitted free-fall bombs from Soviet stocks. These have the ability to fly up to 70 kilometers on their own wings. This keeps the Russian planes far away from most Ukrainian air defense systems. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was appointed by Russia’s President in May, Wladimir Putin replaced, the production of bombs had increased by 40 percent. According to Ukrainian statistics, Russian air forces have increased their production in Ukraine War Between 50 and 100 glide bombs are dropped daily. The glide bombing decision is currently affecting the city of Belgorod in particular.