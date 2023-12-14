Home page politics

Russia claims to have taken over the town of Maryinka in the Donetsk region – the Ukrainian military denies this. The news ticker for the Ukraine war.

Russia: Ukraine reports current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from December 14th, 5:30 a.m: Russian air defense says it has shot down enemy drones over Moscow. A total of nine unmanned missiles were intercepted over the Moscow and Kaluga regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to the state news agency Tass. This could not initially be independently verified. It happens again and again that Russia talks about supposedly successfully repelling attacks, but then damage becomes known.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously written on Telegram that two drones had been intercepted in the Moscow region and were flying towards the Russian capital. According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties caused by falling parts.

Demonstration flight of a Ukrainian drone. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Smoliyenko Dmytro

Kadyrov predicts the Ukraine war will end by summer

First report: Kiev – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov predicted the war would end next summer. “Around June or July. If I had the decision-making power, we would be finished in three months,” Kadyrov said in a livestream on Wednesday, according to media reports. He expressed optimism that Russia would achieve its war goals.

He explained the delay by saying that the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin gave the military the task of “destroying the Ukrainian cities as little as possible.” Russia has been waging a brutal war of aggression against its neighboring country for more than 21 months and regularly attacks cities.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin loses 850 soldiers in one day

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russia's losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, 850 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in the fighting within one day. The information cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 341,500 (+850 on the previous day)

: 341,500 (+850 on the previous day) tank : 5682 (+18)

: 5682 (+18) Armored vehicles : 10,594 (+15)

: 10,594 (+15) Artillery systems : 8076 (+3)

: 8076 (+3) Multiple rocket launchers : 919

: 919 Anti-aircraft guns : 605

: 605 Airplanes : 324

: 324 helicopter : 324

: 324 Rockets/cruise missiles : 1596

: 1596 Ships: 22

22 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles: 10,662 (+12) Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated December 13, 2023. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Moscow's military bloggers report the capture of Maryinka – Kiev denies it

The Ukrainian military denied the capture of the town of Maryinka in the Donetsk region, claimed by Russian military bloggers. “Information and provocations continue to be spread about the alleged complete conquest of the city. The defense continues,” wrote the Ukrainian commander in charge of this section of the front, Olexandr Tarnawskyj, on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. According to him, the Russian occupiers continued their storm attempts. The information cannot be independently verified.

The heavily damaged Marjinka, along with Avdiivka, is one of the focal points of the Russian attack efforts in the Donbas region. In the two cities outside the industrial metropolis of Donetsk, they use heavy technology and the air force. Donetsk has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. According to Tarnavskyi, there were 19 airstrikes on Maryinka and Avdiivka within two days.

The first Russian military blogs like Operation Z reported. The Russian Defense Ministry did not officially report the capture and instead spoke of successful Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Mariinka area. (Editor with agency material)