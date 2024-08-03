Moscow (WAM)

Russia announced that its air defenses were able to shoot down 75 drones launched from Ukraine and targeting the country’s southwestern provinces last night.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency that “75 Ukrainian drones were shot down, including 36 over Rostov Oblast, 17 over Oryol Oblast, 9 over Belgorod Oblast, 8 over Kursk, 2 over Ryazan, one over Voronezh, one over the Sea of ​​Azov, and one over Krasnodar Territory.”

For his part, Vasily Golubev, governor of Rostov Oblast in southwestern Russia, said that the province was subjected to a Ukrainian attack with drones the night before last, which were shot down by Russian defenses without causing any casualties or injuries, and that emergency services are working in the places where the wreckage of the drones fell.

Yesterday, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that a fire broke out in one of the region’s fuel tanks as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the Gubkinsky district, which was extinguished without any casualties.

Meanwhile, drones launched by Kiev targeted a military airport and an oil storage facility on Russian territory, a Ukrainian military source confirmed yesterday, shortly after Moscow announced that it had intercepted 76 drones.

Ukraine says these attacks are a response to Russian strikes targeting its territory since the start of the crisis in early 2022, targeting military and industrial targets.

“Last night, drones belonging to the Ukrainian intelligence service targeted the Morozovsk military airport in the Rostov region,” the Ukrainian source said.

He explained that the airport includes a number of aircraft and guided aerial bombs, noting that the Ukrainian drones “did a good job in hitting the air ammunition depot.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia had launched more than 600 air-to-air bombs at his country in one week. He explained on social media that “hitting Russian airports is also fair.”