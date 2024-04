Photo captured in March shows building destroyed in Belgorod after being hit by a Ukrainian missile | Photo: EFE/EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLADKOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Russia's anti-aircraft defenses shot down this Monday (1st) 36 Czech-made Ukrainian RM-70 Vampire missiles over the Belgorod border region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

However, the local governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, said that at least nine people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks.

He also reported damage to several homes, a school and several cars during the bombing.

Authorities in Belgorod, who put the number of deaths in the region due to Ukrainian attacks since March 12 at more than 25, have announced plans to evacuate around 9,000 children to safer locations.

Also on Monday, Gladkov reported that more than 6 thousand children have already left Belgorod as part of the announced evacuation.

Russia has reported almost daily the shooting down of drones and missiles in regions bordering Ukraine, particularly in Belgorod, which has suffered several incursions by Russian volunteer militias fighting on the Ukrainian side and against the dictatorship of Vladimir Putin. (With EFE Agency)