The Russian Defense Ministry assured this Saturday that its forces shot down 20 Ukrainian drones near the Crimean peninsula.annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“On (Friday) night, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with twenty drones targeting targets on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was thwarted,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry statement ensures that 14 drones were destroyed by air defense systems and another six through electronic means. There were no casualties or damage, he added.



A drone was also intercepted in the Kaluga region, 150 km southwest of Moscow, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

On Friday, authorities in Moscow said they had destroyed a drone headed for the capital, a growing target of attacks in recent weeks.

In July, Ukrainian drone strikes against Crimea blew up an ammunition warehouse and damaged the bridge over the Kerch Strait that connects the peninsula with south-east Russia.

In Ukraine, Russian forces continued their shelling on Saturday. A policeman died and 12 other people were injured in the Zaporizhia region (south).

A man also died in the Kharkov region (northeast), according to local authorities.

Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed in the Zaporizhia region and there was a missile attack on Krivoy Rog, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, without causing any casualties, according to local authorities.

Ukrainians cross a destroyed bridge in the Donetsk region, with food given to them by an NGO.

Russia promises to respond

Russia assured today that it will not leave the Ukrainian attacks against the Crimean bridge unanswered, after denouncing Kiev’s attempts to hit the infrastructure with S-200 missiles on at least two occasions today.

“We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks. The Crimean bridge is a purely civilian infrastructure object,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova. According to Zajárova, these “barbaric actions have no justification” and “will not go unanswered.”

