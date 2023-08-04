Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Crimea remains the target of Ukrainian attacks. The Russian army can draw on more than 231,000 new contract soldiers. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

attack on naval base : Ukrainian drones apparently attack Russian port city

on : Ukrainian drones apparently attack Russian port city Russia recruited soldiers : Dmitri Medvedev gives current figures

recruited : Dmitri Medvedev gives current figures The processed information on the Ukraine war comes from international media and news agencies, but also partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine and their allies. For this reason, some of the information cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 4, 8:55 a.m.: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which loads oil into oil tankers in Novorossiysk, announced after Ukraine’s attacks on a Russian naval base there that the city’s port had stopped all ship movements for the time being (see update from 6.35 a.m.).

Update from August 4, 7:25 a.m.: Ukraine apparently launched massive attacks on Crimea last night. According to Russia, all attacks were repelled (see update from 6.35 a.m.). Videos are circulating on social media that are supposed to show the city of Feodosiya in Crimea. Anti-aircraft gunfire can be seen there. But there is also an impact on the ground. However, it is unclear whether it was a drone hit.

Ukrainian drones apparently attack Russian port city

Update from August 4, 6:35 a.m.: According to the Russian news agency Tass, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports the shooting down of ten Ukrainian drones over Crimea. Three other drones were switched off with electronic countermeasures.

In addition, Russia says it has repelled an attack by Ukraine on the naval base in Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, two sea drones approached the port city on the southern Russian mainland during the night. Russian guard boats then opened fire and destroyed the unmanned objects. Initially, there was no official reaction from Kiev.

A Russian military helicopter flies over the Crimean Bridge. The Black Sea peninsula was apparently again the target of Ukrainian drone attacks. (Archive image) © -/AP/dpa

Russia is recruiting new soldiers for the Ukraine war: Medvedev gives current figures

First report from August 4th: According to official figures, more than 231,000 people in Russia have voluntarily offered their services in the Ukraine war since January and signed a corresponding contract with the Ministry of Defense. A lot has been done to make the service more attractive, said the deputy chief of the Russian National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, at a meeting on the equipment of the armed forces. The former head of the Kremlin published a video on his Telegram channel.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

In view of the fears of the population about a new mobilization, the Russian leadership had recently stated several times that such a step was not necessary because there were allegedly many volunteers. Nevertheless, many citizens do not trust the Kremlin’s assurances. The number given by Medvedev, citing military information, is about twice as high as that of May, when he spoke of 117,000 volunteers and contract soldiers.

Exact figures on the strength and repositioning of the Russian army are difficult to obtain. Last year, after massive war losses, Russia drafted around 300,000 reservists in a partial mobilization. At the same time, however, tens of thousands fled abroad to avoid a possible forced military operation against Ukraine.

Selenskyj speaks of heavy fighting: “The attacks are very brutal”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensykj spoke of heavy fighting in the east and south of the country in his nightly speech. “The occupiers are trying with all their might to stop our boys. The attacks are very brutal,” Zelenskyy said in a video published on his Telegram channel. He also praised the military in the Ukrainian-Romanian border area around the port city of Ismail for fighting Russian kamikaze drones.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has used Shahed drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the war at least in 1961. According to Zelenskyy, increasing the number of air defense systems is therefore the task of every Ukrainian ambassador and every Ukrainian representative abroad. (dpa/cs)