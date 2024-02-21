Moscow (agencies)

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced that Moscow has completed its initiative to ship 200,000 tons of free grain to six African countries, as President Vladimir Putin promised last July.

Patrushev added to Putin during yesterday's meeting that Russia shipped 50,000 tons to Somalia and the Central African Republic, and 25,000 tons to Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and Eritrea.

Putin had promised to deliver grains free of charge to the six countries during a summit with African leaders last July, shortly after Moscow withdrew from a deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grains from its ports on the Black Sea.

The deal, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, helped reduce prices on the global market, while Putin said it failed to deliver supplies to the countries that needed them most.

Patrushev told Putin, “After the Russian-African summit, we maintained relations with African countries and strengthened cooperation, and as a result, we were able to deliver this amount of wheat to these countries very quickly.”

The Minister also told Putin that Russia expects to export about 70 million tons of grain in the agricultural year 2023-2024, adding that in the previous season it exported 66 million tons worth approximately $16.5 billion.