The Russian ship Admiral Gorshkov off the coast of Norway. Oslo’s armed forces publish the photo of the frigate which is “legally in international waters”. “As always – reads a tweet – we are closely monitoring every movement and we will do so as long as the frigate is in our areas”.

Admiral Gorshkov is in the spotlight following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement two days ago. In fact, Zircon hypersonic missiles are installed on the ship. “They will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and help ensure national security,” Putin said at the frigate’s commissioning ceremony. Russia, added the Kremlin leader, ”will continue to develop the combat potential of its armed forces” and ”we will produce weapons and equipment capable of protecting Russia’s security in the coming decades”.

The Zircon missiles were tested in May last year in particular: the tests highlighted the ability of the weapons to hit a target located at a distance of about a thousand kilometers, as the Moscow Defense Ministry explained last spring. In May 2022, Admiral Gorshkov “launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile against a maritime target position in the White Sea from the Barents Sea”.

Russian TV Zvezda last year explained that the speed of the missile is “so high that it prevents the opponent’s air defense system from detecting its impact in time”. The Kremlin has described the Zircon as an “unstoppable” missile, with a “variable trajectory” to avoid detection.