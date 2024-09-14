Home policy

Moscow continues to have the initiative on the front in eastern Ukraine. However, Russian troops have turned in a different direction in their attacks in the Donetsk region.

Kiev/ Moscow – According to the Ukrainian military, the heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine is continuing. There have been 115 battles, the General Staff in Kiev said in its situation report. “The situation was hottest today in the direction of Kurakhovo, but the enemy was also active in the direction of Lyman and Pokrovsk,” it said. In the Kurakhovo area, the Ukrainian defenders have so far repelled 30 attacks, and five more are still underway.

Ukraine war: Russia intensifies offensive in southern Ukraine

Kurachowe is a small town south of Pokrovsk. For a long time, Pokrovsk was considered the main attack direction of the Russian troops in Ukraine WarUltimately, however, the Russians were only able to make a few gains in the area. Instead, they broadened their axis of attack towards the south.

Near Kurakhove they are now trying to capture the mining town of Hirnyk in order to either encircle Ukrainian forces or force them to abandon their positions. The Russian military blog Dwa Majora wrote of major advances in the region for the Moscow military.

Use of Western weapons against Russia: Biden reacts calmly to Putin’s threats

After a meeting of US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, the release of wide-ranging Western weapons for Ukrainian attacks in the Russian hinterland remains uncertain.

Biden reacted calmly to threats from the Russian president during the meeting Vladimir PutinWhen asked by a reporter how he felt about Putin’s recent threats, Biden replied: “I don’t think about Putin very much.” At the same time, he stressed that Russia would not win the war, but Ukraine.

Putin had previously warned that the use of long-range Western precision weapons against Russian targets would be seen as NATO’s involvement in the war. “This will mean that NATO countries, the USA, European countries will fight with Russia,” Putin said in response to a question from state television. (dpa/jal)