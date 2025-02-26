The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, refused on Wednesday to comment on the imminent signature between the United States and Ukraine for the exploitation of critical minerals, also called rare earths, arguing that such transaction is not yet official. In his … Answer to the questions of the journalists, Peskov said that “we have only heard that Zelenski effectively planned to travel to Washington on Friday. Most likely, there are attempts to fill this visit with something substantial. We will see if it will be the aforementioned agreement or something different. There have been no official statements on this matter ».

At the same time, suggesting that in Moscow there is some hope that Washington and kyiv do not reach an agreement, since it would force the United States to commit to the defense of Ukraine, the press manager of the Russian Presidency said that “the Information that is currently published in the media about the agreement has little to do with reality. It is very difficult to trust these data ». The official Russian media did not stop emphasizing Wednesday in the “threat” of the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denís Shmigal, who has warned that the agreement of rare metals with the United States “will not be signed if Ukraine does not receive security guarantees” .

And it is that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, proposed on Monday to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, his own variant for the “joint” exploitation of critical mineral deposits and supply of aluminum to the North American market. Putin added that «without a doubt, We have, I want to underline it, significantly more resources of this type than Ukraine», Country that Russia has also taken these deposits in the east occupied regions. On Tuesday, Peskov said that «Americans need critical minerals. We have many.

In this context, Russian Foreign Minister Serguéi Lavrov announced Wednesday in Doha (Qatar) that This Thursday will take place in Istanbul a new meeting of delegations of Russia and the United States. The first meeting, after the arrival at Trump’s White House, was held on February 18 in Riyadh with the presence of Lavrov, his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, and other representatives on both parties.

Lavrov has not revealed the composition of the delegations that will be in Istanbul, just pointing out that the objective is now “normalizing the functioning of embassies” of the two countries, hindered because of the mutual expulsions of diplomats and sanctions. In his words, “the encounter will take place tomorrow in Istanbul, and I think the results will look quickly and that, indeed, we can advance.”

He spoke in particular about Russian and North American “expert groups” who will try to “solve the systematic problems that have accumulated as a result of the illegal activities of the previous administration, which prevented the activity of the Russian embassy” in the US. The spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a country that hosts the meeting, clarified that the conversations will have a “technical” character, although no one rules out that other issues such as The preparations of the Summit of Putin and Trump, the Peace Agreement for Ukraine and the concession to the US of Rights of Exploitation of Strategic Resources in Russia.