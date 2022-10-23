Russia | Shamans beat the drums for war in Russia

In Russia, even the souls of the dead are recruited into the war.

in Russia In the 1990s, every self-respecting businessman had two mistresses. Now they have two shamans.

This is what was written in the Russian version of the lifestyle magazine Tatler in November 2020. Shamanism has become a downright trend in Russia.

And now shamans have taken to holding drum ceremonies to raise the spirits of the dead to support the war in Ukraine.

We started our research on the neo-shamanist movement in Russia before the corona pandemic. The restrictions brought by the pandemic had to stop the work, but with many twists and turns, we were still able to continue it. Even though traveling became almost impossible, it helped us that social media platforms didn’t go silent.

Our research found itself in a strange situation once and for all, when Russia started a war against Ukraine in February 2022. The drumming of shamanic sessions, which during our travels had led to a connection with the spirits of the deceased and proclaimed the sanctity of spirit power, now began to echo in the mood of marching songs.

An example was shown by the well-known leader of shamanic organizations, who dressed as a military guide and depicted himself with an assault rifle in his lap. The video was shared on Telegram.

Soviet Union after the breakup, the shamanistic religion quickly gained strength among some of Russia’s minority peoples. In the past, shamanism was part of the traditions of these peoples, and it again became part of the construction of the peoples’ identity after socialism.

On our trip to Southern Siberia in 2019, we will study the shamanism of three minority peoples – Tuvans, Khakassians and Buryats. We also participated in the multi-day shaman festival in Angarski. They were said to have been Russia’s first national shaman festivals.

The festivals were organized in the open meadows of the Always Blue Sky shaman organization (Бечно Синее Небо). More than a hundred shamans from all over Russia came to the gathering, some from thousands of kilometers away. Many shamans came to the festival with their families and even very small children.

There were also young shamans who were learning. Elderly wise men were indeed in the minority. Speeches were given at the party and the program included throat singing, traditional dances and shamanic rituals and, of course, eating. There was no alcohol at all, even at long dinner parties.

During the festival, the shamans also held a spectacular drumming ceremony “around the sacred fire” for the prosperity of Russia.

Although patriotism is considered positive in principle, organizing such a ceremony in shamanism is contradictory.

A shaman has primarily been a helper of his clan or village community and a knower who works with the spirits of his own circle. The family was now replaced by the entire Russian state, for whose prosperity the drums were beating.

When Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the reverberation of drum ceremonies turned into belligerence. Shortly after the start of the war, the country’s top shaman Dopchun-ool Kara-ool Tyulyushevich presided over the ceremony in Kyzyl, Tuva Republic. At the ceremony, it was hoped that every Russian soldier would complete his mission with honor and return home healthy.

The ceremony also attracted national attention, as was intended. Russia’s top shaman told about it on social media, and several Russian media outlets reported on it.

Since then, such ceremonies are said to have taken place in different parts of Russia, including in Moscow.

Business card of Kara-ool, the highest shaman of Russia.

Very soon after this, Tyulyushevich again made headlines. According to the Russian Yamal Media news, he had asked his ancestors a question about how long the “special operation” in Ukraine would last. The message from the spirits was not entirely clear, as he only received chapter 5. Tyulyushevich interpreted that the war – which in Russia at that time was not allowed to be called a war – would last five months.

However, it requires that Russia is allowed to carry out the operation in peace. But the war will last five years if NATO countries attack Russia.

A Buryat shaman has also given his own estimate of the duration of the special operation Artur Tsibikov. He is the chairman of the Shaman organization Always Blue Sky. Tsibikov’s ancestors told him in March 2022 that the special operation would last 300 days.

The ancestors had also requested that Tsibikov not only pray for the Buryat soldiers. It was necessary to pray for the restoration of the entire Slavic world. Then the operation would end as soon as possible and Ukraine, Belarus and Russia would unite into one family.

It was already known at that time that there are many representatives of the minority nation among the men sent to war. According to Tsibikov, the large number of Buryats is explained by the Buryats’ loyalty to their country. He explained that well-known sayings, such as “Putin’s Buryats” and “fighting shamans”, emphasize the role of the Buryats in building Greater Russia.

The shamans’ job is to pray for the Buryats to return home, and many men have returned to their families, he explained.

Spectacular drum ceremonies were organized at the Russian Shaman Festival in 2019.

Shamanism Russia is not just a way of life or a philosophy. The shamans are seeking recognition of their religion as the fifth official main religion of Russia – and supporting Putin can be thought of as a help.

Main religions were defined in the Religious Organization Act in the 1990s. They are Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Buddhism. The Russian Orthodox Church has a dominant position.

All religious organizations must be registered in the country, regardless of whether they are the main religions of the kingdom or not. This also applies to shamanic organizations. Otherwise, the organization cannot practice religious activities or open its own clinic for receptions.

In order for shamanism to be recognized as the main religion, shamans must organize nationwide. There are already different organizations. According to their data, in 2021, more than four thousand shamans were officially working in Russia.

Nationwide organizing also requires organizing the official representation of shaman organizations. There has been progress in that too. For the first time in 2017, the shamans of Russia elected the supreme shaman of Russia, i.e. the national leader. The season is three years, but due to the corona pandemic, the extension season was unceremoniously renewed.

One particular difficulty for shamans will be when aiming for the position of the main religion. Such a position requires the unification of dogmatics, i.e. doctrines. It will be interesting to see how it is managed. Even locally, shamans have very different views on what shamanism is and how shamans work.

In addition, there are disagreements about whether shamanism, based on the traditions of one’s own family and people, can at all be a nationwide and dogmatically unified thing.

One way or another, the registration of shamanic organizations makes it easier for the authorities to monitor their activities. However, it also brings benefits to shamans, as registered organizations can receive financial support from municipalities and other grants.

Many shamans believe that registration also curbs the commercialism and cheating that has arisen around shamanism. For example, we interviewed a young man who pretended to be a shaman and wore a spectacular outfit, but only knew about it from a glance at internet sites. On his website, he lists all kinds of trinkets as shamanic objects.

Shamanic clinic Adur Ere in the capital of Tuva.

Shamanism in the development of dogmatics, however, progress has only been made where religious leaders have always been first: defending the actions of their rulers and blessing wars. In history, it is common for religious rituals to bless the actions of the government, including wars. It is the usual union of politics and religion.

An extraordinary number of men from minority nations are fighting for Greater Russia in Ukraine. Already when the first losses were announced in April 2022, it became clear that a large part of those who fell were men from remote regions of Russia. There was no mention of any sad news in the Moscow region.

Since then, there have also been victims from the Moscow region, but most of the victims are still from remote republics.

In these areas, the military can provide a livelihood that may not be found elsewhere. Russia’s political leadership has avoided sending soldiers from westernized big cities. With the war out of sight, President Vladimir Putin need not fear the discontent of the urban middle class.

It was known that sending troops from the St. Petersburg and Moscow region would bring more attention in the media and could weaken the president’s support.

And that’s what happened as soon as the limited launch was decided on September 21. Passive resistance is one of the reasons for the failure of a movement.

Soldiers recruitment from minority republics is associated with a special danger for minority peoples. The political leadership benefits when men from minority nations die. Namely, it also weakens nationality movements.

Is the recruitment of soldiers from some regions also a deliberate part of suppressing the identity of the minority peoples of Great Russia, go and find out. Some of the representatives of the minority peoples, such as the representative of the Crimean Tatars Refat Chubarovare already talking about ethnic cleansing.

It is certain that recruitment affects communities of minority nations. For example, there are only a quarter of a million Tuvans in their republic. Even a relatively small number of fallen will affect population development.

The irony of history is pungent. Shamans who emphasize the identity of their own minority people become political actors at the national level only by supporting the administration, which for decades has been accused of neglecting the area of ​​minority peoples, even persecuting them. Only the spirits – if there are any – know whether sympathy helps minority peoples or the recognition of the shamans’ religion as well.

Shamans do not agree on this either. Some have openly defied the state leadership.

For example, a Yakutian shaman Alexander Gabyshev in March 2019 began an eight thousand kilometer walk from Siberia towards Moscow with the intention of expelling Putin from power and defending democracy.

His walking demonstration got a lot of attention on social media and in the news. Already in the fall of 2019, charges were brought against him for public calls for extremist activities. His journey was repeatedly interrupted. In the end, he was diagnosed as mentally ill and committed against his will to a psychiatric hospital.

Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev did not succeed. The attempt was certainly closer to the essence of shamanism than militant belligerence. Spirituality and the power of spirit forces are an ancient value in shamanism.

Marko Nenonen and Daria Kuznetsova

Dos. Marko Nenonen is a university lecturer at the University of Tampere. Daria Kuznetsova is a Master of Philosophy from Tampere.