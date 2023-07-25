The Russian president Vladimir Putin today ratified the law banning any medical intervention in Russia for the sex change of a person, in a new heavy squeeze against the LGBT community. The measure, which is not retroactive, had been approved by the Federation Council in the middle of last week and less than a week earlier by the Duma. The law, entitled “On the foundations of protecting citizens’ health in the Russian Federation”, was presented at the end of May by a group of 400 deputies from various political formations.

Putin also signed a law that raises the maximum age limit for remaining in the military reserve by five years. According to the document, men who have concluded their compulsory military service can be mobilized up to the age of 40, 50 or 55 according to their category. The law also provides for the possibility of ‘recruiting’ people of other nationalities up to the age of 52, as well as foreign citizens with a permanent residence permit in Russia. The ‘news’ will come into effect on January 1st.