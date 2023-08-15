Russia | Several people died in explosions at a gas station and an oil field

At least 27 people died in the explosion in Dagestan.

Caspian Sea in the west bank city of Makhachkala in Russian Dagestan exploded on Monday, reported the Russian state-owned news agencies Ria and Tass.

The explosion happened at a gas station and according to the Reuters news agency, at least 27 people were killed.

According to the authorities, more than 60 people were injured in the accident and some of them died from their injuries. According to the ministry, the accident happened on Monday evening a little before ten o’clock.

The cause of the explosion or fire was not known early Tuesday morning. According to witnesses, the fire started in the yard of the gas station, where cars were parked. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, the fire spread over an area of ​​more than 600 square meters and employed approximately 260 rescue workers.

At least two people also died and five were injured in an explosion at the Talinskoe oil field in Western Siberia, reports the Russian state-owned news agency Ria.

According to Ria, the condition of the injured is serious.

According to the rescue service, the explosion occurred when the oil well was put into operation. The fire spread over an area of ​​100 square meters.