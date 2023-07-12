Russia | Several houses on fire in a village near Moscow

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Several houses have been on fire in the small village of Krivtsovo in an area of ​​3,200 square meters in Russia early Wednesday, Russian authorities say on Telegram, according to news agency Reuters.

The village is in the administrative district of Solnechnogorsk, about 80 kilometers from the center of Moscow.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

“Rescuers are doing everything they can to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses and the forest,” Reuters reports the Russian Ministry of Emergencies as saying.