Russia was not invited to the summit, which was attended by delegations from more than 90 countries, and Moscow rejected it as meaningless without its participation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes to organize a follow-up meeting of the summit by the end of the year with Russia’s participation.

“This operation in itself has nothing to do with reaching a settlement, it is another manifestation of fraud on the part of the Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets,” Zakharova said on Telegram.

She added that Russia is ready to discuss “really serious proposals” that take into account “the situation on the ground,” in an indirect reference to Russia’s control of four Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine and its Western backers “are not thinking about peace,” Zakharova said, pointing to Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region in southern Russia last month and Zelensky’s repeated appeals for long-range missiles from the West.