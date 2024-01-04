Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Russia is conducting a tough offensive on the Ukraine front. A general in the Ukrainian army now names the supposed target of Putin's invasion troops.

Kyiv – of Russia recent activities in Ukraine war should be the next target of Vladimir Putin's Show armed forces. The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Wednesday on the Telegram news service.

According to this, Russian invasion troops are said to be targeting the city of Chasiv Yar in the Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast. A strategically important point, like the news magazine Newsweek reported. From there, Ukrainian soldiers are said to have carried out attacks on the occupied city of Bakhmut, among other things.

Troop movements show Russian soldiers' next destination

Russia's armed forces will continue with “intense offensive operations” in the Donetsk region, Syrskyi wrote on Telegram. “Especially in the direction of Bakhmut, fierce fighting continues near the settlement of Bohdanivka,” the general continues. The Russian army is also trying to advance towards the city of Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in an armored vehicle near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar. Russian troops are supposedly moving towards the city. © Madeleine Kelly/picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire

These troop movements are also shown in a post by the pro-Ukrainian group Trukha Ukraine, which published a map on Telegram. This should show the current troop movements of Russian armed forces on the Bakhmut front and show Chasiv Yar as the target.

Ukrainian troops used Chasiv Yar as a rallying point

The city is located just ten kilometers west of Bakhmut and has been the target of Russian attacks several times during fighting. The population, which was once 12,250 people, fell to 1,500 over the course of the fighting. During the fighting on the Bakhmut front, the city served, among other things, as a rallying point for the Ukrainian armed forces Newsweek.

The city has also become an important location for Ukrainian artillery attacks against Russia. From there the troops carried out attacks on Bakhmut and the surrounding areas. The hills surrounding the city area have also been fortified to prepare for a potential Russian breakthrough.

After Russia suffered severe setbacks in the first year of the Ukraine war, Putin sees the chance for his troops to gain the upper hand again in 2024. The declining support from the West for the Ukraine and numerous Russian attacks at the beginning of the year suggest a difficult start for Ukraine. Kusti Salm, State Secretary in the Estonian Ministry of Defense said Newstime: “2024 will be difficult” – the country must go on the defensive. He added: “You have to do it.” (nhi)