The Russian Electoral Commission set on Thursday (June 15, 2023) the date for holding elections for Legislative Assemblies and municipal bodies in 4 Ukrainian provinces newly annexed by Moscow. According to the state news agency Tassthe lawsuit will be September 10th.

Voting was called for the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia has declared the seizure of these territories, but fighting continues.

The chairman of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, told the Tass that the elections will bring political stability to the localities. “We are taking on a great responsibility and all members of the Electoral Commission understand that. For the 1st time, our new regions are holding elections jointly with the entire country“, he spoke.

