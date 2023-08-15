At least 35 have died in the explosion at a service station in Makhachkala in Dagestan. This was reported by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’. Earlier, Russian authorities had reported 33 dead, including three children, and 80 injured. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, 63 victims are undergoing hospital treatment.

An Il-76 aircraft from the Ministry of Emergencies arrived at the duty station for the medical evacuation of the victims of the explosion.