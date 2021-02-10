The sentence fell Monday evening. The Moscow City Court finally reduced the sentence of the editor-in-chief of the news site Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov, from 25 to 15 days in prison. This former journalist from Gazeta.ru was arrested on January 30 in the center of the Russian capital. The court accuses him of repeated violation of the law on assemblies. Rather close to the opposition, the former head of Rousskiï Planet retweeted a joke from one of his friends who compared him to the singer of the rock group Tarakany. Only, the message mentioned the date and time of the demonstration of support for Alexeï Navalny.

This has provoked the indignation of all the media which denounce the attitude of the authorities since the beginning of the protests. More than 120 cases of detention, obstruction of their work and violence were recorded on January 31 against journalists. This hardening which targets the national media – Kommersant, Radio Svoboda, Novaya Gazeta, RBK, Echo of Moscow – and regional – Baza, Kholod, MBKh Media, Yakutia.info… – appears unprecedented, according to the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ).