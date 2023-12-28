Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/28/2023 – 21:09

Artyom Kamardin, 33, and Yegor Shtovba, 23, received sentences of seven and five and a half years. For the Justice, the duo “incited hatred” and “threatened the security of the State”. Almost 20,000 have already been detained for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine. In yet another authoritarian offensive by Russia against opponents of the war in Ukraine, a Moscow court sentenced this Thursday (28/12) two men to prison for reciting verses critical of the conflict during a protest last year.

Artyom Kamardin, 33, received a seven-year sentence for reciting a poem; Yegor Shtovba, aged 23, was sentenced to five and a half years for participating in the declamation. The action was carried out days after President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists for war.

For the Court, the two “incited hatred” and “instigated activities that threaten the security of the State”.

The trial took place in a heavily guarded courtroom, in the presence of supporters of the pair.

Before being sentenced, a smiling Kamardin recited another poem in which he classified poetry as something “heartbreaking” and often disliked by “people accustomed to order”.

Earlier, on a Telegram channel, the activist wrote that he was not a hero. “Going to prison because of my convictions was never in my plans.”

Activist denounced police abuse

Arrested in September 2022 after reciting an authorial poem and criticizing Russian imperialism in a Moscow square where dissidents have gathered since the Soviet era, Kamardin says he was raped by police officers and forced to film an apology while his wife, Alexandra Popova , was threatened by the agents.

To the judges, he stated that he was unaware of the illegality of his actions and asked for mercy.

Shtovba also insisted on her innocence: “What illegal did I do? Read poetry?” The boy also addressed his mother: “Mom, I know that you, more than anyone, believe in my innocence. […] I'm sorry for how things turned out, [por] leave you and daddy alone.”

After the sentence was read, part of the audience reacted by shouting “shame!”; some were later detained by police outside the court building, according to the AFP news agency.

In an interview last year with the same vehicle, Popova stated that she was threatened with rape by police officers when she was arrested with her partner, in addition to being beaten and having glue applied to her cheeks and lips.

Demonstrations against the war led to the arrest of almost 20 thousand

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Russian judiciary's decision, accusing the Kremlein of “allowing the suffocation of freedom of expression”.

The arrest of war opponents is common in Russia, where dissent has been harshly fought. Between February 2022, when the large-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory began, and the beginning of December this year, almost 20 thousand people were detained in the country for demonstrating against the conflict – of these, 784 are being criminally prosecuted. The numbers are from OVD-Info, a human rights group that combats political persecution in the country.

One such case is that of artist Alexandra Skochilenko, sentenced in November to seven years in prison for exchanging price tags in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg with slogans critical of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

The crackdown is supported by a law introduced days after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, which effectively criminalized any public expression about the war that deviates from the official narrative.

Most of Russia's prominent opponents have either fled the country or been arrested, as happened to Alexei Navalny.

ra (AFP, AP)