A court of Russia on Thursday sentenced a Russian-American citizen to 12 years in prison for “treason” for making a donation to an organization that helps the Ukrainian army.

According to the criteria of

“The court found Ksenia Karelina guilty of high treason and sentenced her to 12 years of imprisonment,” The Sverdlovsk regional court in the Urals, where the 32-year-old woman was tried behind closed doors, said. Prosecutors had previously requested a 15-year prison sentence.

In February, the woman was remanded in custody on charges of high treason for transferring money to Ukraine to purchase military equipment, ammunition and weapons.

Although her defense avoided revealing the amount sent by the young woman to the Ukrainian Army, the Russian human rights group Pervi Otdel specified that On February 24, 2022, the same day the war in Ukraine began, he transferred $51.8 to the Razom for Ukraine fund, created by Ukrainians living in the United States.

On February 24, 2022, the same day the war in Ukraine began, the young woman transferred $51.8 million to the Razom for Ukraine fund. Photo:AFP Share

The court found that these funds were “used for the purchase of medical equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.” “Throughout the trial, the defendant fully acknowledged her guilt,” the court added.

In a letter posted on social media by her lawyer on Thursday, the accused thanked the people who have supported her.

Originally from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals, Karelina lived in California, in the United States, where she emigrated more than ten years ago and obtained citizenship. She was detained in Russia in February 2024 during a trip to visit her grandparents.

Washington regularly accuses Moscow of detaining American citizens to use them as bargaining chips.

File photo taken on March 22, 2024 shows a man walking near a missile impact site, near a residential building in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Photo:EFE Share

Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, thousands of people have been sanctioned, threatened or imprisoned in Russia for opposing the conflict.

Trials for “treason” have multiplied, always accompanied by severe sentences.

The verdict came two weeks after Russia and the West exchanged 24 prisoners, the largest since 1985.

Three of those exchanged were American citizens, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was also detained in Yekaterinburg for espionage.

According to the E1.ru portal, Karelina pleaded guilty and hoped to be part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.