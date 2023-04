Monday, April 17, 2023, 11:51







A Moscow court on Monday sentenced opposition member Vladimir Kara-Murza to twenty-five years in prison on various charges, including “high treason.” In a context of repression in Russia in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, Kara-Murza, close to the well-known opponent Boris…

This content is exclusive for subscribers