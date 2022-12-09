The Russian opponent Ilia Yashin said in April, on his YouTube channel, that the images of the massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha could not have been staged by actors, as the Defense Ministry and a Moscow court claimed at the time. He has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces in their invasion of Ukraine. Smiling behind the glass cage that separated him from the rest of the audience while waiting to hear his sentence, this Friday he made the ‘V’ for victory with both hands, handcuffed, as if he could, and had wanted to, flee a country where he decided to stay to continue opposing the Kremlin. “There is no reason to be sad. We won this trial, folks. The process was conceived as a complaint against me as an ‘enemy of the people’, but it became an anti-war forum. We told the truth about war crimes and called for an end to the bloodshed, ”the dissident wrote on social networks after his conviction.

The prosecution had requested his imprisonment for questioning the official version of the Bucha massacre, revealed to the world after the Russian withdrawal from its offensive on kyiv at the end of March. Yashin, 39, addressed this issue in early April on his YouTube channel. There he showed some images collected by various media that arrived at the place the first days after the withdrawal. “We have all now seen that hideous image of the streets; bodies of civilians lying on the road, mass graves with civilians dumped and hastily covered with sand,” Yashin said before pointing out that it looked like “a massacre.”

The version of the Russian Ministry of Defense was different. According to Moscow, everything was “a production of the kyiv regime for the Western media”, because according to their arguments the bodies did not have the characteristics of a corpse after four days of decomposition. When Yashin received the notification of the complaint from him, He said it must be “a joke”.

Yashin has been sentenced under the new Kremlin law that pursues the dissemination of information discrediting the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the war. Vladimir Putin’s government reformed the criminal code within two weeks of launching its offensive, and the discovery of the Bucha massacre at the end of March was one of the first scenarios in which the new legislation came into action.

“The government wants to intimidate us all with this hysterical sentence, but in reality it only shows its weakness. Strong leaders are calm and self-assured, only weak ones try to silence everyone and destroy any dissent,” Yashin said in his final statement. “So today I only have to repeat what I said the day of my arrest: I am not afraid, and you are not afraid,” he added.

The opponent commented on his case and the political situation in which Russia finds itself in an interview with EL PAÍS in November. “The Russian Defense Ministry website says that Russian soldiers did not kill a single civilian in their advance towards kyiv. Having doubted in public that this statement was correct made me a criminal in the eyes of the Government,” Yashin denounced in writing in a letter sent to this newspaper.

The politician’s mother was pessimistic about her son’s future in an interview with the media Jack: “I think it will not come out while Putin is there [en el poder], it will come out when you are not there. I think that will happen when the war is over, and no matter how it ends, the issue of political prisoners will still be present. Although I don’t expect it to be with Putin. With him, guys, we will not live well.

Yashin is a member of the opposition platform Solidárnost (Solidarity), founded in 2008 by former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, assassinated in 2015 in front of the Kremlin just before publishing a report on the participation of the Russian army in the 2014 Donbas war. Other issues have also denounced the power won by the president of Chechnya, Ramzán Kadírov. Yashin warns that another conflict is brewing in the Caucasus because of the perks granted by the Kremlin to the leader of this Russian republic, especially because of his support in the war.

Without access to the national Parliament, the opposition has taken refuge in local councils to continue doing politics. Yashin was a Moscow district councilor along with Alexei Gorinov, also a veteran of Russian politics, sentenced in July to seven years in prison for refusing to organize a children’s contest on the grounds that children are dying in the war in Ukraine. “The regime needs victims,” ​​he told this newspaper in another interview from prison.

One day before Yashin was sentenced, the court that is trying another well-known opponent, Vladimir Kara-Murza, accepted the prosecutor’s request that his case be seen behind closed doors despite the fact that his lawyer denounced that there was no confidential material. Kara-Murza, also a former adviser to Nemtsov; coordinator of the Open Russia Foundation of ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, declared an “undesirable organization” by the Kremlin; and poisoned twice in 2015 and 2017; He has been accused by the Kremlin of treason for having participated in various conferences in NATO countries. Two sentences hang over him: one of 20 years in prison for this case and another of 10 for affirming at the beginning of the war in the US that Russia was bombing civilian infrastructures.

“Eight and a half years for Ilia Yashin not just for an opinion, not just for a few words, but for a public political position,” Kara-Murza denounced this Friday through his Telegram channel. “The time has come for great human trials. Don’t be disappointed, don’t be broken, don’t lose hope, ”he wished his opposition partner.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.