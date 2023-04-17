A Russian court sentenced opposition member Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison this Monday, April 17, after his strong rejection of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The activist was found guilty of treason and discrediting the Moscow Army, charges he rejects. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and Amnesty International demand his immediate release.

It is the harshest sentence of its kind since Moscow ordered the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist and well-known anti-war activist in the neighboring country, was sentenced on April 17 to 25 years in prison.

A court in the Russian capital found him guilty of the crimes of high treason and denigration of the Army, after a trial that represents the latest move in a relentless repression by the Government of Vladimir Putin against those who oppose what he calls a “military operation”. Special” to “denazify” Ukrainian territory.

The ruling against him comes after Kara-Murza delivered a speech before the Arizona House of Representatives in March 2022, in which he denounced the actions of Russian troops. For this reason, he was arrested in April of the same year, accused of spreading false information about the military institution of his country.

Russian authorities later added the treason charge by linking to public speeches in which he criticized Kremlin policies, criticized the conflict in Ukraine and called on Western nations to impose further sanctions against Putin’s government.

Kara-Murza, who twice survived poisonings for which he blamed the Kremlin, denied the charges against him, calling the situation political persecution. The activist even compared his conviction to “show trials” during the administration of the late dictator of the former Soviet Union, Josef Stalin.

Despite his arrest, the also journalist has continued to defy the Kremlin. In his final intervention before the court last week, he refused to ask the court to acquit him and assured that he stands by everything he has expressed so far against the biggest conflict on European soil since World War II. World.

“I only blame myself for one thing (…) I did not manage to sufficiently convince my compatriots and politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current Kremlin regime represents for Russia and for the world,” said Kara-Murza, 41, a father. of three children.

“No one should be deprived of their liberty for exercising their human rights”

The sentence against Kara-Murza, also a British citizen, causes the rejection of civil organizations.

The tall United Nations Commissioner for Human RightsVolker Turkdemanded the release of the activist and pointed out that it is “another blow to the rule of law and civic space” in Russia.

“No one should be deprived of their freedom for exercising their human rights and I call on the Russian authorities to release him without delay,” Türk stressed in a statement.

Russian activist and opposition member Vladimir Kara-Murza, accused of treason and discrediting the Russian Army, in a compound for the accused during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, on April 17, 2023. © Moscow Court/Via Reuters

Amnesty International also advocated for the release of the Russian opponent, whom it declared a “prisoner of conscience”, having been sentenced solely for his political beliefs.

“This verdict wrongly confuses human rights activism with ‘high treason’ and is reminiscent of Stalin-era repression,” said Amnesty International Russia Director Natalia Zviagina.

The representative of this organization added that the opinion of the Russian authorities is “another chilling example of the systematic repression of civil society, which has expanded and accelerated” after the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

Although this is not the only sentence for showing opposition to the conflict ordered by Vladimir Putin, it is the strongest. Another prominent opponent, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison late last year on charges of discrediting the Russian armed forces.

The repression increases after in March 2022, a month after ordering the invasion, the Kremlin adopted a law that penalizes what it considers the dissemination of “false information” about its troops.

