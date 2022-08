How did you feel about this matter?

Brittney Griner is imprisoned in Russia because cannabis oil was found in her luggage.

The Russian court responsible for the trial of basketball athlete Brittney Griner ruled on Thursday (4) that the WNBA basketball player committed drug possession and smuggling offenses.

Thus, the athlete will be subject to a penalty of nine years in prison. Brittney will also have to pay a fine of 1 million rubles.

In response to the Russian decision, US President Joe Biden said the arrest “is unacceptable”. I ask that Russia release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, her loved ones, her friends and her teammates,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, before the hearing, the athlete said that she acknowledged having made a mistake, but that she “did not conspire or plan to commit the crime” for which she is accused.

Griner was detained in February this year at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. At the time, customs officials found cannabis oil in the player’s luggage.

The defense of the American, Olympic and world champion, had asked for the athlete’s acquittal or, then, the smallest possible prison sentence.

Russian law provides for a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the crime, so Griner had almost the maximum sentence provided.

The United States even proposed, without success, to exchange the release of the player and another American for a Russian arms dealer arrested in American territory.