The British ex -military James Scott Rhys Anderson22, he was captured in Russia in November when he fought with the Ukrainian troops and has now been sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted of “terrorist act” and of fighting as a mercenary.

A Kursk court has disseminated a video in which Anderson was taken to the court handcuff and with a winter hat and a jacket They looked like the prison uniform. During the recording, it is observed how silently nods after they translate the sentence, before which it fits appeal.

Natural of the English town of Banbury, Anderson has spoken in several videos recorded by Russian officers after being prisoner, in which he explains that He went to fight for the International Legion of Ukraine After being fired from the British army.

The Military Court of the Second Western District of Kursk has dedicated Three days to Anderson’s trialwhose views have been held behind closed doors, as reported by the press service.









Russia It usually considers “foreigners” who travel to fight in Ukraine and accuse them according to their Criminal Code, instead of considering them captured warfares, protected by the Geneva Agreements.