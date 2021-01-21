The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has sent another request to Germany on the incident with Alexei Navalny. This was reported by the press service of the department, reports TASS…

In its appeal, Moscow called for the fulfillment of previously sent requests.

As explained in the department, the transferred interrogation protocols of Navalny and his wife turned out to be meaningless. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia regarded this as a complete failure to comply with Russian requests for legal assistance on formal grounds.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a large press conference revealed the details of the response of the German authorities to Moscow’s inquiries on the situation around the incident with Navalny. According to him, “it is only said that below is information received from Navalny himself and from his wife Yulia.” At the same time, the minister stressed, there is no talk of any biomaterials and bottles. In addition, Russia has not yet received the test results and the toxicological conclusion of Navalny. “None of this,” he added.

Alexei Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. On January 17, 2021, he returned to Russia and was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. The next day, a court hearing in Khimki near Moscow arrested him for 30 days.