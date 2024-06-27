Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin: fighting alongside the Moscow Army was one of the requirements for granting citizenship | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Around 10,000 immigrants who recently obtained Russian citizenship were mobilized and sent to war in Ukraine, according to the chairman of the Russian Instruction Committee (CIR), Alexandr Bastrikin, on Thursday (27).

“We are complying with the provisions of the Constitution and our laws regarding persons receiving citizenship, who must have a military card and if necessary participate in the special military operation,” Bastrikin said at a legal forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the Russian news agency InterfaxBastrikin said that the CIR identified more than 30 thousand people who obtained Russian citizenship and did not fulfill the obligation to register at recruitment points.

“Around 10,000 of them have already been sent to the special military operation area,” he added.

In his speech, Bastrikin advocated changes to the country’s immigration policy and stressed that national security issues must prevail when hiring immigrants.

The CIR is a judicial body that reports directly to the Russian head of state.

Also this Thursday, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said in an interview with AFP that Russian troops are not in a position to make significant advances in Ukraine.

“We have no other indication or reason to believe that Russia has the capacity, the strength to make major advances” in neighboring territory.

For the NATO chief, it is quite likely that Russia would continue to exert pressure “on the front lines” and bomb the region, without advancing on the ground.