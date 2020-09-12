The Russian embassy in the US despatched a notice to the State Division asking to not switch the convicted Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko to a different jail. This was introduced on Friday by the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, his phrases are quoted on the web page of the diplomatic mission in Facebook…

“On the request of the kin of the Russian, they despatched a notice to the US State Division with a request to not change the place of detention of Yaroshenko,” Antonov stated.

The diplomat stated that the embassy is worried concerning the choice of the American authorities to switch Yaroshenko to a different correctional facility. The embassy, ​​he stated, doesn’t know the title, sort and regime of the jail to which the US wished to switch the pilot.

In early April, Yaroshenko was known as upon to be launched from an American jail in Danbury, Connecticut, amid the coronavirus epidemic. The ICR returned to the case of Yaroshenko’s abduction by the American particular companies and forcing him to testify.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to smuggle medication. He was dropped at the US from Liberia, the place he was arrested on Might 28, 2010. The Russian was held in jail with out the availability of consular and authorized help, tortured as a way to extract a confession. Russian diplomats weren’t notified of the arrest. Yaroshenko was allegedly convicted of transporting a big consignment of cocaine and sentenced to twenty years.