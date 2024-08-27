Home policy

Kiev may have revealed the location of F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war. A fatal mistake in the fight against Russia or military calculation?

Kiev – “They screwed up,” writes a Russian military blog. The “Military Informant” channel, with more than 600,000 subscribers on Telegram, is referring to the stationing of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. A video from the Ukrainian Air Force is said to have involuntarily revealed where the fighter jets delivered from the West are stationed.

The video, which is said to have revealed the location of the F-16, was published by Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Monday (25 August). With the short film, which was also shared on social media, Oleshchuk commemorates the fighter pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, who died a year ago. As the online newspaper Kyiv Independent reported that Pilshchikov played a key role in the US allowing Ukraine to use US F-16 fighter jets.

F-16 in the Ukraine war – Russia suspects US fighter jets at NATO border

But the film could show more than intended. In memory of her son, Pilshchikov’s mother was apparently allowed to board one of the F-16 fighter jets that have now arrived in Ukraine. This is also shown in Leshchuk’s short film. In another shot, the air force commander Pilshchikov can be seen hugging his mother. And in this shot, Ukraine may have made a crucial mistake.

In the background, a block of flats under construction can be seen. This enabled Russian analysts to identify the air force base, according to Kyiv IndependentThe long-awaited fighter jets are said to have been stationed at the air base in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

F-16 fighter jets probably stationed in western Ukraine – Russian military bloggers suspect misinformation

The airport is located according to Kyiv Independent about 700 kilometers from the nearest potential launching point for Russian missiles. This means that the air base is out of range of Russian missiles such as the Iskander-K, which are Ukraine War are used regularly. What is special about this location is that it is directly connected to the NATO-Country Romania borders.

Ukraine has been waiting a long time for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets. Now the Air Force may have made a fatal mistake. © Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/IMAGO

Russia’s military under ruler Vladimir Putin would have to resort to valuable ballistic missiles or cruise missiles to attack the base, such as Kyiv Independent writes. Could Ukraine be setting a trap for Russia by publishing the alleged location and provoking an attack by Russia with expensive equipment?

This is also suspected by the Russian military magazine Top War and refers to an assessment by the military blog “Military Chronicle”. It says that the images may have been published intentionally by Ukraine. The country may also want to use them to prove that it only stations F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. Russia has been speculating for some time that the F-16 jets will also be stationed at NATO bases and has already threatened attacks if Ukrainian fighter jets operate from NATO territory.

F-16 fighter jets deployed in Ukraine – shortage of pilots in the war against Russia

“I am grateful to the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands for taking practical steps to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian President wrote Volodymyr Zelensky on X, shortly after the first F-16s arrived in Ukraine. But how ZDF today reported that the number of fighter jets in use is currently very limited.

One reason for this could be the ongoing shortage of personnel. Ukraine lacks trained pilots to use the F-16 fighter jets effectively in war. Flight Review reported that Selensky is planning a program to bring former F-16 pilots from several NATO countries to Ukraine for voluntary deployment. “We support this plan,” said US politicians Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham after a visit to Kiev. Selensky’s plan for such a program was developed together with the two US representatives. (nhi)