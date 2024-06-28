kyiv, Ukraine.- May was a particularly lethal month for the Russian military in Ukraine, with an average of more than 1,000 soldiers injured or killed each day, according to US, British and other Western intelligence agencies.

But despite the losses, Russia is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month — a number similar to those leaving the battlefield, U.S. officials said.

That has allowed his army to continue sending wave after wave of troops against the Ukrainian defenses, hoping to overwhelm them and make it through the trenches.

It is a style of warfare that Russian soldiers have equated with slaughter, as commanders seem oblivious to the fact that they are sending infantrymen to their deaths.

At times, this strategy has been effective, as the Russian military achieved victories at Adviivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

But Ukrainian and Western officials say that tactic was less successful this spring when Russia tried to advance near the city of Kharkiv.

American officials said Russia had achieved a crucial goal of President Vladimir V. Putin, creating a defense zone along the border to make it harder for Ukrainians to attack the country.

However, that measure did not endanger Kharkiv and they were eventually detained by the Ukrainian defense, according to Western officials.

The death toll of Russian soldiers has increased on other occasions, especially during the attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

British military intelligence analysts said the number of Russian soldiers killed in May, which averaged 1,200 a day, was the highest of the war.

Russian soldiers have said on Telegram that their units have suffered a large number of casualties, due to drones, machine gun fire and artillery.

The death toll has forced Russia to send new recruits to Ukraine relatively quickly, meaning that the soldiers sent to the front are poorly trained and that has increased the death toll.