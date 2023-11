The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in a meeting this Friday (10) with Russian military leaders in Rostov | Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia is sending Ukrainian prisoners of war to fight against their own country in the war that started in February 2022. The information was published this Thursday (9) by the Russian agency RIA Novosti, on its Telegram channel.

“A volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky was created in the Donetsk People’s Republic [região

ucraniana anexada pela Rússia por meio de um referendo ilegal no ano passado]. It was formed from prisoners of war from Ukrainian troops, one of the unit’s commanders, Andrey Tishchenko, told RIA Novosti,” the agency reported.

According to RIA Novosti, this first battalion of former soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has already entered service in the Russian tactical operational combat formation Cascade.

This brigade would have around 70 men and was named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, a military leader of Ukrainian Cossacks who in the 17th century promoted an uprising against the Lithuanian-Polish Commonwealth, which dominated parts of the current territory of Ukraine. Afterwards, Bogdan Khmelnitsky ceded control of these areas to Russia. Thousands of Jews were massacred by the Cossacks he commanded.

Although Russia claims that Ukrainian soldiers “voluntarily” joined Russian forces, experts doubt this possibility and cite that the situation could constitute a breach of international rules, such as the Geneva Conventions.

“Russian authorities may claim that they are recruiting them voluntarily, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which a prisoner of war’s decision could be considered as truly voluntary, given the situation of coercive custody,” said Yulia Gorbunova, senior researcher about Ukraine from the NGO Human Rights Watch, to the website of the American broadcaster ABC News.