The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that RThe USA has modern weapons capable of destroying the United States if the country’s existence is endangered.

“Forgetting the lessons of history, some in the West are already talking about a revenge that will lead to military victory over Russia. On this, we can only say one thing (…). Russia possesses unique modern weapons capable of destroying any adversary , including the United States, in case their existence is threatened,” Patrushev said in an interview with the official newspaper “Rossiskaya Gazeta”.

At the same time, he stressed that “Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military superiority.”

Patrushev, considered one of the closest hawks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, also warned against the belief that “in the event of a direct conflict with Russia, the US will be able to launch a preemptive attack, after which Russia will already You won’t be able to answer.”

“That is myopic idiocy, certainly very dangerous,” he added.

At the same time, Patrushev accused NATO of directly participating in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying this country with weapons and intelligence in order to defeat Russia.

“Actually, the NATO countries are part of the conflict. They have turned Ukraine into a huge military camp. They send the Ukrainian troops weapons and ammunition, provide them with intelligence, including that obtained with satellites and drones,” he said.

Patrushev pointed out that NATO instructors and advisers are preparing the Ukrainian military, while on the front lines there are mercenaries from these countries who are fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In trying to prolong this warlike confrontation as long as possible, they do not hide their main objective, which is to defeat Russia on the battlefield and disintegrate it afterwards,” he added.

Putin announced an agreement with Belarus, a country that shares a border with Ukraine, for the deployment in its territory of tactical nuclear weapons.

In an interview with public television, He announced that on April 3 the training of the Belarusian military will begin and on July 1 the underground silo will be built to house said weapons.

At first, he assured that the trigger for this decision was the British plans to supply Kiev with depleted uranium ammunition, although he later admitted that the US has been doing the same for decades in Europe and that the Belarusian leader, Alexandr Lukashenko, had asked him to do so in numerous occasions

Putin made that announcement just four days after demanding the United States in a joint statement with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to withdraw its nuclear arsenals abroad.

