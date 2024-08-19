Home policy

Paul Luka Schneider

After the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war, Ukraine has the momentum on its side. But Vladimir Putin is taking action – with “space troops”.

Kursk – The Kursk advance in the Ukraine war has been occupying Russia for almost two weeks now. The Kremlin’s reaction to the attacked country’s surprise cross-border offensive on August 6 was late and at times chaotic.

As a result, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskyj, was recently able to declare that Ukraine controls an area of ​​over 1,150 square kilometers in the Russian border region and 82 settlements in Kursk. If the reports from the two parties on the war are to be believed, Kyiv’s troops have thus conquered more land in just a few days than the Russian aggressor has so far in the whole of 2024 in Ukraine – including on the contested Eastern Front.

Russia responds to Kursk advance in Ukraine war with thousands of space forces

Of course, Russia cannot and will not accept this and has been forced to increase domestic defences following the Kursk offensive, not just since the recent explosion of another bridge in Kursk. As can be seen from a report by Wall Street Journal and the assessment of the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has moved around 5,000 soldiers from Ukraine to Kursk. There is talk of eleven battalions, troop units with a normal number of 300 to 1,200 soldiers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently also moved space forces to the border region to push back the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war. (Photo montage) © IMAGO / SNA; Montage: Red

And they are now obviously getting special reinforcements. This is reported by the Russian investigative portal Important StoriesAccording to this, the temporary relocation of a regiment of Russian aerospace forces to defend the Kursk region is planned. Between 1,000 and 3,500 “space troops” in other words. To push back the Ukrainian Kursk advance.

After Kursk advance: Russian “space troops” rush from spaceport to new front in Ukraine war

Russia’s “space troops” usually take on tasks that involve early warning and defense against ballistic missiles as well as the launch and operation of military satellites, including its own navigation system. The unit planned for Kursk was therefore established between May and June.

Their staff includes employees from security and logistics companies, engineers, mechanics, officers and soldiers from the Russian spaceport in Voronezh. Many were responsible for nuclear deterrence in the Ukraine war before the Kursk offensive.

However, after Ukraine’s Kursk advance, Russia continues to desperately search for volunteers to help it master the Ukrainian offensive. (pls)