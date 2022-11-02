Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

Again and again there are reports about the poor equipment of the Russian army. Some soldiers are said to be sent to war unarmed.

Moscow – Russia is a world power, but the Kremlin is apparently not in a position to provide its soldiers with equipment suitable for war: Russian troops who were in the Ukraine to fight are given firearms that are “hardly usable” reports fr.de. Some troops are even reporting for duty unarmed, according to a British intelligence report. Russian casualties would have a negative impact on soldiers’ morale.

On Monday, Britain’s Ministry of Defense released its daily update on the state of the war in Ukraine, tweeting: “Russia has deployed several thousand newly mobilized reservists to the front lines in Ukraine since mid-October. In many cases they are poorly equipped. In September, Russian officers were concerned that some recently mobilized reservists arrived in Ukraine unarmed,” reports Newsweek.

Russia’s soldiers fight with useless firearms

“Images from open sources suggest that the rifles issued to mobilized reservists are typically AKMs, a weapon first introduced in 1959. Many of them are probably in unusable condition due to poor storage,” the ministry said.

The AKMs issued to the new troops in Ukraine fire 7.62mm ammunition, while regular Russian combat troops typically fire AK-74M or AK-12 rifles with 5.45mm ammunition receive.

Chechen troops fight under Putin in the Ukraine war. Ramzan Kadyrov, ruler of the Russian Republic, has now admitted losses in his own ranks. (Archive image) © Viktor Antonyuk/imago

Russian logistics are getting bigger and bigger problems

“The integration of reservists with contract soldiers and combat veterans in Ukraine means that Russian logisticians need to get two types of handgun ammunition to the front lines, rather than just one. This is likely to further complicate Russia’s already strained logistics,” the ministry said.

“The Russian Defense Ministry seems to have a very outdated concept for deploying and supplying the military units,” Kokcharov told Newsweek. “The lack of newer weapons is probably related to widespread corruption in Russia, including in the armed forces,” said the expert.

Russian losses have a negative impact on morale

“As a result, Russian forces in Ukraine are likely to suffer a high number of casualties. The high turnover will also have a negative impact on morale. Ultimately, this will result in Russian armed forces exhibiting suboptimal combat readiness,” he added. (mse)