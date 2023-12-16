Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Russian soldiers take part in a training session (archive photo). © Dmitry Yagodkin/IMAGO

In the Ukraine war, Russia is also relying on special sabotage groups. They have apparently been used more frequently recently.

Kiev – In the past two weeks, according to Ukrainian sources, Russian sabotage groups have made seven attempts to cross the border with Ukraine to overcome. Like Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev his Telegram channell wrote, these infiltration attempts are in Ukraine war mainly in the Bryansk and Kursk regions and partly in the Belgorod region in Russia been started. According to Naiev, the commander of the United Armed Forces of Ukraine, these operations targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region. Ukraine also recently caused a stir in Russia with acts of sabotage.

Russian saboteurs in Ukraine have reportedly failed

Naiev reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully detected and responded to five of these attempts. They would have laid an ambush and inflicted damage on the retreating groups from Russia. A specific incident involved a sabotage unit that allegedly attempted to cross the state border in the Myropyllya region of Sumy. “Thanks to technical means, they were recognized in time,” the general wrote. “We attacked them with mortar, artillery and small arms fire.”

On December 14, the border service of Ukraine said Kyiv Post declared that Russian saboteurs had again attempted to infiltrate the Sumy region. There was a firefight between Ukrainian border guards and the intruders. After the battle, the Russian sabotage group withdrew. The extent of their losses is currently being determined. The Center of National Resistance had previously warned about special forces that wanted to organize sabotage operations in the Sumy region from the Belgorod region.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Russia's sabotage groups want to bind Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov told the Kyiv Post, that the recent actions in the Sumy region involved units of the Russian special forces from the Kursk region, which carried out acts of search, raid and sabotage. “The enemy has a lot of resources,” said the former spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine. “It is important for him to scatter our troops as much as possible so that we cannot use them properly.”

Seleznyov stressed that the Russian sabotage groups are trying to force the Ukrainian General Staff to maintain a significant defensive presence in the Sumy region, thereby diverting resources from other more strategically important areas.

Russian sabotage units are operating in Ukraine

Back in October, Naiev reported an incident in which a Russian sabotage unit consisting of eight people attempted to infiltrate the Sumy Oblast, likely in an attempt to attack a nearby critical infrastructure target. Ukrainian forces repelled the attack with mortar and artillery fire, forcing the Russian unit to retreat with losses. (cs)

Editor Christian Stör wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here