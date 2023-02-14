Home page politics

The Russian army continues to take heavy casualties. New figures reveal the horror of the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

Black Sea: Russia deploys a frigate with missiles

Russia deploys a frigate with missiles Russian Combat Losses: Ukrainian armed forces announce preliminary figures

Ukrainian armed forces announce preliminary figures Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 11 p.m.: Russia’s casualties appear to be particularly high in battalions made up of ex-prisoners. According to consistent reports, they are mainly used as cannon fodder. This was confirmed by a former Russian prisoner New York Times. The “losses were gigantic,” he said. He was transferred directly from the penal colony to the front to fight with Wagner mercenaries near the town of Bakhmut. The incentive was “a pardon for eight years,” he reported. Abuse at the front was normal.

A man wears a cap with the “Z” symbol on it. It represents the conquest of Russia. (Iconic photo) © Vladimir Gerdo / Imago Images

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: 6180 soldiers die in one week

+++ 8.45 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, a total of 138,340 Russian soldiers have died since the war began in February 2022. Loss statistics are said to have grown the most last week. A report of Kyiv Post according to 6180 forces of the Russian army are said to have been killed. That was the highest number since the beginning of the war, the report said. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 6 p.m.: The Supreme Court of Russia is said to have removed part of the convictions for crimes against military service from the statistics. This is said to have been done by order of the Ministry of Defense and the domestic intelligence service, the independent Russian news agency reported media zone. According to this, Moscow is trying to hide numbers about, among other things, unauthorized leaving of a unit and refusal to obey orders.

In December last year called for media zone from the court counts of criminal offenses in Russia before 2014. The authority made the data available and pointed out that it regularly publishes more up-to-date statistics on its website. During research in January, the news agency noticed that the tables published on the website no longer contain data on crimes against military service. In addition, the comparison of the new and old tables showed that the files were processed in December, the reported Ukrainska Pravda.

The removal of statistical information on the activities of the courts and criminal records can be done by decree of the Ministry of Defense and the internal intelligence service if information “can be used against the security of the Russian Federation,” the agency justified its decision to media zone. The information is not independently verifiable.

Heavy losses for Russia: Moscow deploys missiles in the Black Sea

+++ 5:03 p.m.: In view of the high losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently continuing to arm itself. According to a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force command Pivden (South), Moscow is said to have stationed a frigate with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

In addition, the Russian military has increased the number of reconnaissance drones on the southern front in Ukraine. “The enemy is increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensifying air surveillance,” he said Ukrainska Pravda the speaker.

This means that Russia has positioned a total of 16 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea, it said. Just a few days ago, reports indicated that Russia was stationing two missile submarines in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian air force command has now appealed to the population not to ignore air raid sirens.

Losses for Russia: Putin only travels in an armored train

+++ 3:29 p.m.: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is increasingly using an armored train for long-distance trips to his residences, the report said Ukrainska Pravda. He is said to have switched to the train as early as autumn 2021.

“Vladimir Putin began using an armored train in the fall of 2021, when the Russian army began to actively prepare for the invasion of Ukraine. After the war began, he drove it more and more often, especially to his favorite residence in Valdai,” the news portal quoted a report by The Dossier Center. According to the report, Putin could use the train for security reasons. In addition, the Russian President’s estate is on the Black Sea coast, where air travel is restricted due to the war.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner mercenaries probably stage execution video

+++ 1:54 p.m.: The Wagner mercenary group is known for its brutal approach to the Ukraine war. Extrajudicial executions are reportedly intended to deter deserters. Now another fighter is said to have been executed. How The Moscow Times reported, Telegram channel Gray Zone, with ties to the paramilitary group, shared video of the alleged killing on Monday.

It is said to have been 45-year-old Dmitry Yakushchenko. Yakushchenko, who was actually serving a 19-year sentence for murder in Russia, was recruited by the mercenaries. Shortly after his release, he fled the battlefield.

War in Ukraine: Wagner recruit apparently executed

In the video, the Wagner recruit explained that he had been kidnapped by the mercenaries. Then the footage blurs and you see Yakushchenko being beaten to death with a sledgehammer, reports said The Moscow Times. The Russian journalist David Frenkel doubted the authenticity of the video, the scenes were staged, he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Russian newspaper, a second video appeared on Telegram on Monday. However, this shows Yakushchenko alive. In it he thanks the Wagner group for his “sparing” in return for “valuable information from captivity.” Everyone has the right to correct their mistakes, he says into the camera. The videos are difficult to independently verify. A Wagner fighter was executed with a sledgehammer back in November.

Losses for Russia: What Ukraine’s victories mean for the Russian military

+++ 12.01 p.m.: Ukrainian successes would have serious consequences for the Russian position, the British Ministry of Defense announced in London on Monday (February 13) in its daily intelligence update. Should Ukrainian troops break through the front in Zaporizhia, the Russian “land bridge” between Russia and annexed Crimea would be threatened.

A Ukrainian success in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, on the other hand, would jeopardize the Russian war aim of “liberating” the Donbass. “Deciding which of these threats to prioritize is probably one of the key dilemmas for planners of the Russian attack,” the ministry said.

“Despite the current operational focus on central Donbass, Russia remains concerned about guarding the extreme ends of its extended front line,” it said. This is shown by the expansion of the positions in Zaporizhia and Luhansk, which are also being reinforced with new troops. The front line in Ukraine is around 1288 kilometers long.

Losses for Russia: “Highest loss rate since the first week of the invasion”

+++ 11.14 a.m.: According to British figures, Russia has lost more soldiers in Ukraine than it has since the early days of the war of aggression. “In the past two weeks, Russia has suffered what is likely to be its highest casualty rate since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday (February 12), citing statistics from the Ukrainian General Staff. London could not examine the methodology used to collect the figures in detail, but assumes that the “trend illustrated by the data is probably correct”.

According to the data, on average over the past seven days, there have been 824 Russian deaths or injuries per day, which is more than four times the figure for June and July. This increase is likely related to several factors, including the lack of well-trained personnel, coordination and resources at the frontline, as evidenced in Bachmut, for example. But Ukraine also continues to suffer great losses, the British wrote.

Losses for Russia: More than 138,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed

+++ 10.25 a.m.: Reliable figures on how many soldiers Russia in his war against them Ukraine loses are hard to get from the Kremlin. The Kyiv Independent publishes the preliminary estimates of Russian combat losses of February 13, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

Soldiers: 138,340 (+560)

138,340 (+560) Tank: 3283 (+3)

3283 (+3) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6492 (+4)

6492 (+4) planes: 296 (+0)

296 (+0) Helicopter: 286 (+0)

286 (+0) Artillery Systems: 2290 (+3)

2290 (+3) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 234 (+0)

234 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 465 (+2)

465 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5150 (+2)

5150 (+2) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 2007 (+0)

2007 (+0) Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces estimates as of February 13

Zelenskyj calls for further western sanctions

First report from Monday, February 13, 6.30 a.m.: Against the background of the war that has been going on for almost a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for further western sanctions against Russia – for example against its nuclear energy branch. “It is not easy. There is some resistance,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video message on Sunday. There was also a time when other punitive measures against Russia seemed difficult, he added. “Now they apply – for example in relation to oil and oil products from Russia.” (red with dpa/AFP)