A Ukrainian soldier flies an FPV drone (stock image). © afp / ANATOLII STEPANOV

Russia is also relying on artificial intelligence on the front lines. A new type of Russian drone destroyer still failed to reach its target.

Donetsk – The Russian army deployed its advanced RB-109A Bylina system in eastern Ukraine to knock enemy drones out of the sky. Within a short time, the system was destroyed by Ukrainian drones, the US media claims Forbes have experienced.

Ukraine war: Russia relies on AI drone destroyers

The RB-109A Bylina is loud Forbes a new, highly advanced and very rare Russian warfare system. It consists of receivers housed in five trucks designed to detect and locate enemy radio and radar equipment. Likewise uses it Artificial intelligence (AI), um electronic jammers to be used specifically.

It is not a simple jammer, but an AI-based system that increases the effectiveness of the jammers by fifty percent. Also the US portal The Hill already reported on planned AI drones that select their target independently.

Now a Ukrainian shadow drone group discovered and eliminated a Russian Bylina system near Donetsk, wrote Forbes. Russia is not only losing a significant number of tanks, soldiers and combat vehicles as a result of the drone attacks. Even its most advanced equipment, such as radar, command or control systems, is becoming scarcer, the report said.

Warfare in Ukraine: Between Drones and Jammers

It seems ironic that Ukrainian drones, of all things, took out a Russian drone defense system. But military technology is getting better and more advanced on both sides. Started Ukraine war as a classic artillery conflict, it is gradually developing into one modern drone warfareg, say observers.

Belong to both parties to the conflict Explosive drones now apparently their most important weapons. Whether these can be disrupted by the enemy using technical means and brought back to the ground ultimately determines the outcome and effectiveness of the attack.

Since Russian disruptive campaigns have so far largely failed in southern Ukraine, this circumstance strengthens a small unit of Ukrainian marines on the banks of the Dnipro. This can continue to fly over the front with drones and specifically ward off Russian attacks.