Russia is suffering heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The military is increasingly relying on howitzers from the Stalin era to compensate for losses.

Donetsk – Both Ukraine and Russia are suffering massive losses in the war in Ukraine. The ‘newest’ military equipment on the front is a sign of Russia’s losses. There are increasing numbers of howitzers from the Stalin era, which are said to be around 70 years old. According to OSINT (open source intelligence) analyses, the Russian military has been using M-46 howitzers from the 1950s for some time to make up for the lack of military equipment.

However, according to the latest findings, the warehouses are emptying faster and faster. According to Declarations According to an OSINT analyst, half of the M-46s have already been used up. Of the approximately 665 M-46 howitzers that Estimates Of the 1,000 that were in Russian stocks at the beginning of the Ukraine war, it is estimated that only 330 remain. By February 2024, 65 of the Soviet howitzers are expected to have been removed from storage. Given the current data, demand must have increased massively in the last five months.

Heavy fighting in the Donetsk region: Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war

This information fits with reports of costly battles between Ukraine and Russia in the Donetsk region. Heavy fighting has taken place particularly near Kharkiv in recent months. Russia’s losses are therefore probably the reason for the rapid depletion of stockpiles.

The figures from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense offer insights into possible Russian losses, even if they cannot be independently verified. According to data from Thursday (July 18), Russia lost 54 artillery pieces compared to the previous report alone. In total, the loss of artillery since the beginning of the Ukraine war is 15,465 pieces. Furthermore, the Russian military has lost 12,274 drones, 20,833 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 15,883 armored combat vehicles since then.

Artillery shortage due to Russia’s high losses: Stalin’s howitzers are better than nothing

The use of the M-46 howitzers is made possible according to Forbes only through military cooperation with North Korea. This is because the required 130-millimeter cartridges are no longer manufactured in Russia. According to media reports, Russia uses North Korean cartridges in the old Soviet howitzers, which even strengthens the relationship between the countries.

The gun weighs around eight tons and can fire five shells per minute up to 27 kilometers, but is also difficult to transport. As a result, the M-46 was replaced in the 1970s. Nevertheless, Stalin’s howitzers are probably better for fighting than without any military equipment at all. (lismah)