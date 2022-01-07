The Ministry of Defense of Russia has sent more than 75 military transport aircraft with the Russian units of the “peace contingent” of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (OTSC), a military alliance that brings together six former Soviet republics, the military entity reported on Friday.

(In context: What is happening in Kazakhstan? Keys to understanding the crisis)

“The air group, made up of more than 70 Il-76 and 5 An-124 aircraft (…) transports the Russian part of the CSTO peace contingent to Kazakhstan during the last day,” the Ministry spokesman said in a statement. Defense of Russia, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

Of these, the Ministry indicated, 9 Il-76 planes landed at the Almaty airport, which was occupied by protesters for several hours on January 5 and currently does not receive civil flights.

According to the Russian high-ranking military officer, the aircraft of the Russian Military Air Transport Force also carry units from Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, member countries of the CSTO.

“The Russian peacekeepers are made up of units from the 45th Brigade of special troops, the 98th Division of paratroopers and the 31st Brigade, all of the Russian Airborne Troops,” he said, noting that all the Russian military participating in the mission “they have special training and have real combat experience.”

Russian servicemen prepare to board a military flight to attend the peacekeeping operation ‘CSTO’ in Kazakhstan, at Chkalovsky Airport in Moscow, Russia, January 6, 2022. Photo: EFE / EPA / PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

The international mission in Kazakhstan It will be commanded by the commander of the Russian Airborne Troops, Colonel General Andrei Serdiukov, according to the Defense Ministry spokesman.

Konashenkov indicated that the Russian military that arrived in Kazakhstan “immediately assumed the fulfillment of their missions.” “At the moment the Almaty airport is completely under the control of our forces and the Kazakhstan police,” he specified, noting that the Russian soldiers also guarantee the security of the Russian Consulate General in this city and other important facilities.

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, requested this Wednesday the support of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) given the worsening of the situation in the Central Asian nation as a result of the intense protests that led to riots, with the seizure of government headquarters in various cities, and especially intense in Almaty.

Price limit

The riots have killed “dozens” of protesters, according to police, while more than 1,000 people were injured and about 400 are hospitalized, 62 of them in intensive care, indicated the Ministry of Health.

According to the government, cited by Russian agencies, 18 members of the security forces were killed and 748 wounded. Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev asked for help to combat what he called an uprising of “terrorist groups”, which he accused of having received “training abroad”.

(You may be interested: Riots in Kazakhstan leave dozens of protesters dead)

To try to tackle the crisis, the government announced that it would impose a limit on fuel prices that will be in effect for 180 days. This is the largest mobilization in decades in this country that has been ruled since 1989 to 2019 by Nursultan Nazarbayev, considered the mentor of the current president. Tokayev tried to calm the situation by announcing the resignation of the cabinet, to no avail.

View of a Russian war vehicle that will be deployed in Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / AFP

Communication disturbances

The government imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency. Communications are disturbed and there is a blockage of mobile signals, as well as cuts to the internet and various messaging services.

The Central Bank spokeswoman, Oljassa Ramazanova, announced the suspension of the work of all financial institutions in the country.

The airports of Almaty, Aktobe and Aktau and the capital Nursultan have remained without operating since the cancellation of the flights on Wednesday.

As a result of the chaos, the price of uranium, of which Kazakhstan is one of the world’s leading producers, rose sharply, and the prices of domestic companies plummeted on the London Stock Exchange.

The country is a hub for Bitcoin mining, an activity that is also experiencing a sharp decline. The 81-year-old former president Nazarbayev is the target of protesters’ outrage and in many protests the slogan “Get the old man out!” Is heard, in reference to his influence on politics.

(Read here: Kazakhstan declares state of emergency after unprecedented wave of protests)

Riots in Kazakhstan.

The United States calls for a ‘peaceful’ solution

The European Union (EU) expressed “concern” about the situation and the United States called a “peaceful” solution.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged all parties to “refrain from violence.” Kazakhstan, a country where there is little tolerance for opposition, is a key ally of Russia, but it also seeks to have fluid relations with the West and with China.

It is a major oil and gas exporter, which is why it has signed contracts with energy giants such as Chevron of the United States. But many opponents denounce rampant corruption that monopolizes the country’s resources, where the average salary is less than 600 dollars (530 euros).

AFP and EFE

More news