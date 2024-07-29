Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Kiev fears that abducted Ukrainian children will be raised to be “patriots” and prepared for war in Russian military camps.

Volgograd – With drones, guns and parachutes: Hundreds of children and young people are currently being trained in Russian military camps – even though they come from Ukraine.

“Time for young heroes” is the name of one of these military camps in the border region of Volgograd, which the Russian broadcaster OTR recently reported. The children and young people come from the regions of Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia has Ukraine War partially occupied and declared Russian territory.

Children train with weapons and drones: This is how Russia wants to prepare “young patriots” for war

The British newspaper Times has taken a closer look at the broadcaster’s footage: The lesson is held by a masked instructor – next to a Russian flag and a large portrait of President Wladimir PutinThe three-week camp is aimed at young people aged 14 to 17 and also includes Russian young people. OTR reported that the camp ensures “strict discipline” among the children.

The “Center for Military-Sports Training and Patriotic Education of Youth” called “Woin” (“Warrior”) organizes these camps. Times The organization, which was founded on Putin’s orders, left unanswered. However, “Woin” says that its goal is to prepare “young patriots” well for military service. The camps offer the children the opportunity to “acquire new knowledge and skills, become part of a large team, make new friends and learn about the history and culture of the motherland.”

June 2024: A teenager trains with a weapon in a military camp in the Volgograd region, Russia. © Dmitry Rogulin/Imago

The young people in these camps wear military uniforms and also practice shooting with Kalashnikov assault rifles. A teenage girl, who is said to be from Kherson, told the Russian broadcaster that she was being trained on drones. The instructors are men with combat experience in Ukraine. The Times reports that a girl with the same name from Kherson is listed as “missing” on the Ukrainian website “Children of War”. More than 1,900 children are considered “missing” and more than 19,000 are considered to have been deported from Moscow to Russia.

Children abducted from Ukraine to Russia: Arrest warrant issued against Putin and Lwowa-Belowa

Kiev fears that children and young people in Russia will be brainwashed and used in the army against Ukraine in a few years. “In recent months, we have seen an increase in the scale and pace of the militarization of Ukrainian children,” said Katerina Raschewska, a lawyer at the Regional Center for Human Rights in Kiev, according to the Times.

“The danger of militarized re-education is that the national identity of Ukrainian children denied and they will be psychologically traumatized in the long term,” she said. Russia wants to “militarily indoctrinate” the children and is thereby violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Dmytro Lubinets, human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament, said that “the Kremlin is forcibly shaping a generation of Ukrainian children” who are being taught “hatred and violence against everything Ukrainian.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

According to Moscow, Russia has brought 700,000 children from eastern Ukraine to safety from the war. Ukraine instead accuses Russia of Thousands of children and young people abducted into Russian territory An arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court has been in place since March 2023 against President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lwova-Belowa, for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC’s well-founded suspicion: the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russia denies that children and young people were deported. Lwowa-Belowa said that the “vast majority” arrived with their parents. But her words do not change the arrest warrant against her and Putin. (lrg/dpa)