Reverse Engineering in the Ukraine War? Russia claims it has already captured a Storm Shadow missile. Kremlin chief Putin makes insinuations.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin wants to “reverse engineer” weapons captured in the Ukraine war. Material captured by Russian forces will be inspected if opportunities arise. “Why not?” the Kremlin boss told the Russian state broadcaster, according to Newsweek Rossiya 1.

What technologies Putin was referring to remained unclear. In any case, in the interview he praised the Russian T-90M Proryv-3 tank as “the best tank in the world” and as the “main competitor” of the M1 Abrams tanks, which the US has promised to Ukraine.

Putin mocked tanks from the west in the Ukraine war

In any case, Putin claims that Western weapons are not decisive for the war. Since the start of Ukraine’s counter-offensive alone, the Russian military has destroyed 311 Ukrainian tanks, Putin said on state television last week. At least a third of this comes from Western production.

However, the Ukrainian soldiers would no longer want to climb into these because they would be shot down first. “And they burn like everyone else, even better than the Soviet-made tanks – the well-known T-72,” he sneered.

Putin scoffs – but Russia has problems with long-range weapons

There are indications of technologies that Putin would like to see repurposed. Earlier this month, Russian state media reported loudly Newsweekthat Russian soldiers recovered Storm Shadow missiles from Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine. And Ukraine is now also to receive Scalp missiles from France, they have a range of 250 kilometers.

In a Twitter clip, a Russian state media commentator said Russia had “long-range weapon problems” at the front, the report said Newsweek. Russia’s long-range attack capabilities are “probably the most important issue to pay attention to right now,” Russian MP and former military commander Andrei Gurulev said, according to the report Rossiya 1. So is Putin thinking of homemade rockets?

Russia relies on Western technologies in the Ukraine war

Experts are certain that Russia itself uses Western technologies in its weapons, including many of its missiles. Moscow is still “highly reliant on Western electronics” for even its “basic” weapons needs, said Gary Somerville, a research fellow at the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute Newsweek..

Incidentally, this year Russian “Frankenstein tanks” caused laughter on the Internet, combat vehicles that the Russian armed forces are said to have improvised themselves for the fight at the front in Ukraine. (frs)