The Kremlin has reacted this Wednesday with “satisfaction” to the statement of the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, of being willing to initiate conversations to stop the war between his country and Russia and has even proposed Belarus as a possible headquarters to welcome the negotiations, although … He calls into question the legitimacy of the Ukrainian leader as an interlocutor.

In his words, “that approach is globally positive, but there are nuances (…) The question is who to sit.” Peskov recalled that Zelenski in 2022 signed a decree prohibiting negotiating peace with Putin, “for now, the Ukrainian president still has legally vetoed to negotiate with the Russian part. Therefore, in general, the approach is positive, but the nuances have not yet changed, ”said the Russian presidential spokesman.

Moscow also considers Zelenski a head of the “illegitimate” state for not having submitted to elections after having expired his mandate in 2024. kyiv estimates that in war it is impossible to organize some elections and the laws of the country so dictate it (exodus of inhabitants, male population in the front and constant bombings by Russia).

On January 28, Putin announced in statements to the Russian public television journalist Rossiya-1, Pável Zarubinthat Zelenski lacks legitimacy to the point that, for that reason, with him he does not plan to sign any peace agreement, despite ensuring to be open to such possibility. According to the Russian president, «if we start conversations now, they will be illegitimate. There is a problem here: when the current head of the regime – in Ukraine – signed The decree prohibiting negotiating with Russiahe was a legitimate president, but not now, so he cannot cancel the decree ».

On the other hand, the former Russian president and current number two of the Putin Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, called on Wednesday to stop negotiations in order to “inflict the maximum damage to the land to an enemy that has not yet been defeated.” In his words, “the enemy resists, our task is to continue fighting until his total defeat.”

Peskov also said Wednesday that, in the event that the thing reached the point that peace negotiations were imminent, “the best place to meet would be Minsk,” the capital of Belarus, whose president, Alexánder Lukashenkohe proposed it a few hours before. Minsk was already in 2015 the place where the agreement was signed to end the war in Donbás with the unfortunate result that today is obvious.